Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Sep 4, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $125.47 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.19 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $457.51 million and the earnings are expected to be $0.37 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP) for the full year 2024 have declined from $465.57 million to $457.51 million, and for 2025, estimates have declined from $489.99 million to $480.68 million. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have declined from $0.43 per share to $0.37 per share, while for 2025, estimates have increased from $0.67 per share to $0.68 per share.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc's (BBCP) actual revenue was $107.06 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $112.54 million by -4.86%. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc's (BBCP) actual earnings were $0.05 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.09 per share by -46.81%. After releasing the results, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP) was down by -12.95% in one day.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 3 analysts, the average target price for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP) is $9 with a high estimate of $10.50 and a low estimate of $7.50. The average target implies an upside of 38.89% from the current price of $6.48.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP, Financial) in one year is $8.90, suggesting an upside of 37.35% from the current price of $6.48.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 4 brokerage firms, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc's (BBCP, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.5, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.