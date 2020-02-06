KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Sep 4, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $71.02 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$0.11 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $291.26 million and the earnings are expected to be -$0.20 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) have remained steady at $291.26 million for the full year 2024, and at $296 million for 2025. Similarly, earnings estimates have remained steady at -$0.20 per share for the full year 2024, and at $0.25 per share for 2025.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, KNOT Offshore Partners LP's (KNOP) actual revenue was $76.63 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $69.89 million by 9.65%. KNOT Offshore Partners LP's (KNOP) actual earnings were $0.21 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.065 per share by 423.08%. After releasing the results, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) was up by 6.09% in one day.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 1 analyst, the average target price for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) is $15 with a high estimate of $15 and a low estimate of $15. The average target implies an upside of 113.37% from the current price of $7.03.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP, Financial) in one year is $13.44, suggesting an upside of 91.18% from the current price of $7.03.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 2 brokerage firms, KNOT Offshore Partners LP's (KNOP, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.0, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

