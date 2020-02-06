Morning Brew: Apple Shifts to OLED Displays, Novo Nordisk Faces Ozempic Shortages

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

The S&P 500 futures are down 29 points, trading 0.6% lower. The Nasdaq 100 futures are down 128 points, trading 0.7% lower, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down 210 points, trading 0.6% lower.

There's a negative mood on the first trading day of the shortened week. Losses in big tech stocks are contributing to this trend. However, this could change with the release of some economic data this morning.

Key economic reports to watch are the ISM Manufacturing Index for August at 10:00 ET and Construction Spending for July. The final S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI for August will be released at 9:45 ET.

The 10-year Treasury note yield remains at 3.91%, and the 2-year note yield is steady at 3.93%.

In company news:

Today's News

Apple (AAPL, Financial) is set to transition all iPhone models to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays by 2025, phasing out liquid crystal displays (LCDs). This move will exclude Japanese suppliers Japan Display (JDI) and Sharp from Apple's supply chain. The shift to OLED is driven by their superior color quality. Orders for OLED displays have already been placed with China's BOE Technology and South Korea's LG Display.

Novo Nordisk (NVO, Financial) experienced a 0.6% dip in pre-market trading after announcing that supply shortages for its diabetes drug Ozempic are expected to continue into the fourth quarter of 2024. The shortages are attributed to increased demand and manufacturing capacity constraints. The company has temporarily shifted production capacity from its other diabetes drug, Victoza, to meet Ozempic demand, but intermittent shortages persist.

Transocean (RIG, Financial) disclosed agreements to sell two of its drilling rigs, Development Driller III and Discoverer Inspiration, for a total of $342 million. This sale is part of Transocean's strategy to dispose of non-strategic assets. The company anticipates a non-cash charge of $630 million to $645 million in Q3 due to asset impairment.

Deutsche Bank downgraded JPMorgan Chase (JPM, Financial) to Hold from Buy, citing less upside potential after the stock's strong performance year-to-date. Conversely, Bank of America (BAC, Financial) and Wells Fargo (WFC, Financial) were upgraded to Buy from Hold, highlighting new opportunities in the banking sector. JPMorgan's stock buyback plans were also deemed unattractive at the current valuation levels.

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) announced it will unveil its new Robotaxi on October 10 at Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California. The event was delayed from its original date in August due to design changes. The Robotaxi is part of Tesla's push into autonomous mass-market vehicles.

Unity Software (U, Financial) saw a 4% rise in shares after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equal-weight. The upgrade reflects increased confidence in Unity's Create game engine business, which holds a 70% market share in mobile gaming. Analyst Matthew Cost believes the company's growth expectations are achievable despite competition.

Vaxcyte (PCVX, Financial) shares surged ~32% in premarket trading after announcing positive Phase 1/2 trial results for its experimental pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, VAX-31. The vaccine showed a safety profile similar to Pfizer’s (PFE) Prevnar 20 and demonstrated strong immune responses. Vaxcyte plans to advance VAX-31 into a Phase 3 program.

DraftKings (DKNG, Financial) aims to close the market share gap with FanDuel (FLUT) as the NFL season kicks off. In July, DraftKings held a 34% share of the online sports betting market. The company is focusing on increasing its market share through strategic initiatives and app downloads.

Merck (MRK, Financial) announced that the European Commission approved its therapy Keytruda in combination with Pfizer's (PFE) Padcev for first-line treatment of a type of bladder cancer. This approval marks Keytruda's third indication for bladder cancer in the EU and its 28th overall.

Intel (INTC, Financial) is partnering with Japan's national research institute to build a research and development center for semiconductor technology. The facility will focus on extreme ultraviolet lithography and is expected to be operational in three to five years. Companies will pay fees to access the facility for prototyping and testing.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.