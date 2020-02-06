On August 30, 2024, Frank Kavanaugh, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President, and 10% Owner of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (MDRR, Financial), purchased 12,369 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. The details of this transaction can be viewed in the SEC Filing.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is involved in acquiring, repositioning, renovating, leasing, and managing income-producing properties, with a focus on commercial real estate.

Over the past year, Frank Kavanaugh has significantly increased his holdings in the company, purchasing a total of 203,969 shares, while not selling any shares.

The insider transaction history for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc shows a strong preference for buying among insiders, with 34 insider buys recorded over the past year and no insider sales.

On the day of the latest purchase by Frank Kavanaugh, shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc were trading at $12.18, giving the company a market cap of $13.976 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $11.25, which suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This recent insider purchase could be a signal to investors about the confidence the insider has in the future prospects of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.

