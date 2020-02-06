Imax Corp (IMAX, Financial), a stalwart in the diversified media industry, has recently seen a notable uptick in its stock performance. With a current market capitalization of $1.15 billion, the stock price stands at $21.9, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.89% over the past week. However, looking at a broader timeline, IMAX has experienced a substantial 27.42% increase over the past three months. According to the GF Value, which is pegged at $21.02, the stock is considered Fairly Valued, a shift from being Modestly Undervalued three months ago when the GF Value was at $22.15.

Company Overview

Imax Corp operates as a global technology platform in the entertainment sector, renowned for its innovative software, unique auditorium architecture, and specialized equipment. The company's business model revolves around the IMAX film remastering process and the sale or lease of IMAX theater systems. This approach has positioned IMAX as a preferred choice for top filmmakers and studios aiming to deliver a superior cinematic experience. The company's commitment to high-quality, immersive content is evident in its continuous technological advancements and strategic partnerships across the globe.

Financial Health and Profitability

IMAX boasts a strong Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating robust financial health relative to its peers. The company's operating margin stands at an impressive 11.16%, which is better than 76.49% of its competitors in the industry. Additionally, IMAX's return on equity (ROE) is 7.88%, surpassing 67.83% of its peers. Other key financial metrics such as return on assets (ROA) at 2.59% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at 5.54% further underscore the company's efficient management and strong profitability, which has been consistent over the past seven years.

Growth Trajectory

IMAX is rated with a Growth Rank of 5/10, reflecting moderate growth prospects. The company has demonstrated a remarkable 3-year revenue growth rate per share of 43.20%, significantly outperforming 90.7% of its industry peers. While the 5-year revenue growth rate per share stands at 2.10%, future estimates are more optimistic, with a projected total revenue growth rate of 4.87% over the next 3 to 5 years, and an EPS growth rate without NRI of 10.93% during the same period.

Investor Confidence and Market Position

Notable investors in IMAX include Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1,767,766 shares, and Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio), with 1,294,374 shares. PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a significant stake with 950,300 shares. These investments reflect a strong vote of confidence from savvy market players. In comparison to its competitors like Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY, Financial) and HUYA Inc (HUYA, Financial), IMAX maintains a competitive edge with its unique technology and global brand recognition.

Conclusion

Imax Corp (IMAX, Financial) stands out in the media-diversified industry with its innovative technology and strong market presence. The company's recent stock performance, coupled with its solid profitability and promising growth metrics, paints a picture of a robust enterprise poised for continued success. Investors and stakeholders can be optimistic about IMAX's trajectory as it continues to enhance cinematic experiences worldwide, making it a compelling choice for those looking to invest in the entertainment technology sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.