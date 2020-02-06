Long-established in the Utilities - Regulated industry, PG&E Corp (PCG, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 0.99%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 8.64%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of PG&E Corp.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned PG&E Corp the GF Score of 68 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding PG&E Corp Business

PG&E Corp, with a market cap of $52.03 billion and sales of $24.78 billion, operates primarily through its main subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric. This regulated utility serves millions in Central and Northern California. Notably, PG&E navigated bankruptcy court supervision from January 2019 to June 2020, following an earlier post-bankruptcy reorganization in 2004 where it sold its unregulated assets.

Financial Strength Breakdown

PG&E Corp's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The interest coverage ratio of 1.5 positions it worse than 83.73% of 461 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. Additionally, the company's Altman Z-Score of just 0.55 suggests potential financial distress, and its cash-to-debt ratio at 0.02 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where PG&E Corp seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by -8% per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 94.02% of 502 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market.

Conclusion

Considering PG&E Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. For investors seeking more robust opportunities, exploring companies with stronger GF Scores might be advisable.

