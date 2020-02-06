Visa Inc (V, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth trajectory. With its shares currently priced at $280.11, Visa Inc has enjoyed a daily gain of 1.35% and a three-month increase of 3.68%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Visa Inc as a frontrunner for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum. These aspects are weighted differently and have been backtested from 2006 to 2021, showing a strong correlation with long-term stock performance. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. For Visa Inc, the GF Score is an impressive 97 out of 100, indicating a high potential for outperformance.

Understanding Visa Inc's Business

Visa Inc, with a market cap of $545.06 billion and annual sales of $34.92 billion, stands as the largest payment processor globally. In fiscal 2023, it handled almost $15 trillion in total volume. Operating in over 200 countries and capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second, Visa's systems handle transactions in more than 160 currencies. This extensive reach and operational capacity underscore its dominant position in the payment processing industry.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Visa Inc's Financial Strength is evident through its impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 36.08, significantly above the benchmark set by investment guru Benjamin Graham. Additionally, its Altman Z-Score of 7.93 indicates a strong buffer against financial distress, and a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.59 showcases prudent debt management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Visa Inc's Profitability Rank is at a perfect 10/10, supported by a solid Piotroski F-Score which assesses its financial health. The company's Predictability Rank of 5 stars reflects consistent operational performance. In terms of growth, Visa Inc has demonstrated a strong commitment, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 16.8%, outperforming 65.66% of its industry peers.

Conclusion

Considering Visa Inc's robust financial strength, exceptional profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. For investors seeking similar opportunities, the GF Score Screen offers a valuable tool for identifying high-potential stocks.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.