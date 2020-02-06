Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Prospects of Bio-Techne Corp

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago

Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts with its strong financial performance. Despite a daily loss of 1.52% and a three-month decline of 5.72%, the company's shares, currently priced at $72.87, are backed by a promising outlook. A detailed analysis using the GF Score indicates that Bio-Techne Corp is poised for significant growth, making it a noteworthy consideration for investors.

1830984645936836608.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system from GuruFocus, designed to predict stock performance by evaluating five key aspects of a company's financials. This system, which ranges from 0 to 100, has proven its effectiveness in forecasting long-term stock returns from 2006 to 2021. High GF Scores correlate with superior returns, making them a critical tool for investors. Bio-Techne Corp boasts an impressive GF Score of 95 out of 100, indicating a high potential for outperformance.

Understanding Bio-Techne Corp's Business

Bio-Techne Corp, headquartered in Minnesota, is a prominent player in the life sciences sector, providing essential consumables and instruments to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company operates through two main segments: protein sciences and diagnostics and genomics, which together generate a revenue of $1.16 billion. With a strong presence in the United States and significant operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the UK, and Asia-Pacific, Bio-Techne Corp is well-positioned in the global market.

1830984707022680064.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Bio-Techne Corp's financial resilience is evident in its robust balance sheet and impressive financial ratios. An Interest Coverage ratio of 15.44 and an Altman Z-Score of 12.65 highlight the company's strong ability to meet its financial obligations and its low risk of financial distress. Additionally, a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.36 further underscores its prudent financial management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Bio-Techne Corp's profitability is impressive, with an increasing Operating Margin over the past five years, demonstrating enhanced efficiency and profitability. The company's commitment to growth is also evident in its 7.8% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate, which outperforms a significant portion of its industry peers. This sustained growth is supported by a strong increase in EBITDA, emphasizing Bio-Techne Corp's ability to expand its operations effectively.

1830984737787899904.png

Conclusion

Considering Bio-Techne Corp's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for strong investment opportunities can explore more companies with high GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.