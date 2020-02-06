ExxonMobil (XOM), ConocoPhillips (COP), and BP (BP) Stocks Decline Amid Oil Price Drop

Shares of ExxonMobil (XOM, Financial), ConocoPhillips (COP), and BP (BP) are falling today as negative news impacts the oil sector. ExxonMobil (XOM) stock has dropped 2.49%, while ConocoPhillips (COP) and BP (BP) have experienced similar declines as a result of the recent drop in crude oil prices.

The decline in oil stocks is attributed to plans from OPEC+ to increase production starting in October. The increase, set at 180,000 barrels per day, is minimal compared to Libya's production cut of 700,000 barrels per day. However, the anticipation of higher oil supplies is putting pressure on prices.

Additionally, China's economic slowdown is weighing on oil prices. The country's manufacturing output has hit a six-month low, with the purchasing managers' index dropping from 49.4 to 49.1 in July, indicating economic contraction. This decrease in demand from the world's largest oil importer is contributing to the global drop in oil prices.

ExxonMobil (XOM, Financial): Stock Analysis and Valuation

ExxonMobil (XOM, Financial) currently trades at $115 per share, experiencing a modest decline of 2.49%. The company has several positive indicators, including strong financial strength and a robust Altman Z-Score of 4.29, which suggests financial stability.

Despite recent fluctuations, XOM's Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 13.76, and its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio is 1.9, close to a two-year low. The company has a dividend yield of 3.29%, which, although close to a five-year low, indicates stability in dividend payouts.

ExxonMobil shows a strong historical performance with a 32.67% price change over the past three years and a 4.58% change over the past 52 weeks. The stock also enjoys insider buying activity, further indicating confidence in the company's future prospects.

The GF Value of ExxonMobil is estimated at $101.25, indicating that the stock is currently modestly overvalued. For a detailed valuation, you can visit the GF Value page for XOM.

In terms of revenue, ExxonMobil reported a slight decline in revenue per share over the past 12 months. However, the company's financial health remains strong, as evidenced by its financial strength score and low likelihood of financial manipulation, as suggested by a Beneish M-Score of -2.52.

While the short-term outlook might be challenging due to external market pressures, ExxonMobil's robust financial health and strategic positioning in the oil and gas sector make it a stock worth watching for potential long-term gains.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
