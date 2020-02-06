Unity Software (U) Stock Jumps on Morgan Stanley Upgrade

Unity Software (U, Financial) experienced a significant surge of 7.12% today following Morgan Stanley's upgrade from equal-weight to overweight, and an increased price target of $22 per share. This positive revision has bolstered investor confidence, leading to a notable uptick in the stock price.

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Cost emphasized that the substantial 57% drop in Unity's stock over the past 52 weeks presents a derisked buying opportunity for potential investors. He noted that Unity Software (U, Financial) has been grappling with several challenges including execution headwinds, management turnover, and major restructuring efforts. These issues, combined with a reduction in the company's fiscal 2024 earnings guidance, have adjusted market expectations and potentially set the stage for future growth.

Despite these ongoing challenges, Unity Software (U, Financial) holds a commanding 70% market share in 3D graphics software. This dominant position suggests that any positive developments could propel the company towards further growth.

From a valuation perspective, Unity Software (U, Financial) is currently trading at $17.535. The stock has several warning signs including an Altman Z-Score of 0.6 indicating financial distress, a severe decline in gross and operating margins over the years, and significant insider selling activity. The company's gross margin falls at 67.71%, showcasing a long-term decline with an average yearly decrease of 3.5%. Furthermore, Unity's asset growth rate of 89% per year is disproportionate to its revenue growth rate of 25.5%, suggesting inefficiency.

On the brighter side, Unity Software (U, Financial) displays some positive attributes such as a Beneish M-Score of -3.27, indicating that the company is unlikely to be involved in earnings manipulation. Additionally, the stock's price-to-book ratio of 2.18 and price-to-sales ratio of 3.04 are near their 5-year lows, which could indicate a value buying opportunity for long-term investors.

For those interested in intrinsic value, Unity's GF Value stands at $38.86, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued. More insights on the stock's valuation can be found through the GF Value page.