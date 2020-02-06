Desiree Burke, the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI, Financial), sold 12,973 shares of the company on August 30, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 108,073 shares of the company.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company's portfolio includes properties across several states, which are leased to industry-leading gaming operators.

Over the past year, Desiree Burke has sold a total of 38,917 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc were trading at $52.02, giving the company a market cap of approximately $14.24 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 17.95, which is slightly above the industry median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $49.45, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance or stock valuation adjustments. It is essential to consider the broader context of the market and the specific financial metrics of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc when interpreting insider activities.

