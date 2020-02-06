LCID Stock Jumps as Largest Pension Fund Boosts Holdings

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago

Shares of Lucid Group (LCID, Financial) surged as much as 6.7% to start the holiday-shortened trading week following news that the largest public pension fund in the country increased its stake in the company. However, the stock's early gains quickly evaporated, eventually closing down 2.99% at $3.8999.

The California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers) reported in its latest Form 13F filing with the SEC that it added more than 250,000 Lucid shares, bringing its total to over 1.3 million shares valued at approximately $5 million by the end of the second quarter. This increase in Calpers' holdings has been perceived as a positive signal for Lucid, although its impact on the stock price was short-lived.

Lucid shares have seen a positive trend since the second quarter, buoyed by better-than-expected revenue and a significant $1.5 billion investment from its largest shareholder. Despite this, the recent increase in Calpers' holdings is relatively small compared to its overall portfolio. For instance, Calpers sold 14 million Nvidia shares in the second quarter but still holds 63 million shares worth around $7 billion.

The modest size of Calpers' investment in Lucid is likely why the stock's early gains evaporated. Lucid (LCID, Financial) is on a challenging path to profitability. The company's future performance hinges on the success of its upcoming Lucid Gravity SUV, the first new model since the Air luxury electric sedan.

According to the latest data, Lucid (LCID, Financial) has displayed poor financial strength. The Altman Z-score of -1.29 suggests it is in the distress zone, indicating a potential bankruptcy possibility in the next two years. Furthermore, the Beneish M-Score of 1.67 implies possible financial result manipulation. The stock has a GF Value rating as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, with a GF Value of $8.88.

Lucid's market cap stands at $9.04 billion, with a price-to-book ratio of 2.57. The company has no PE ratio as it has been unprofitable, with a trailing twelve months (TTM) revenue of $668.29 million and a TTM EPS of -$1.21. The company's operating income has been negative for the past three years, and it has consistently issued new debt, amounting to $3.9 billion over the past three years. The total buyback yield for the past three years is -352.4%.

Lucid faces significant challenges but has shown some positive growth signs. The revenue growth over the past 3 years stands at 64.9%, and the cash flow growth also improved at 66% over the same period. Despite its struggles, Lucid is making strides in the highly competitive EV market, positioning itself with new product launches like the Lucid Gravity SUV.

However, investors should approach with caution given the warning signs related to financial health and profitability. The company’s future largely depends on its ability to turn around financial performance and capitalize on new model launches.

```

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.