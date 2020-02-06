Redfin (RDFN) Stock Rises on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Redfin (RDFN, Financial) surged today following an upgrade from a Wall Street analyst. Redfin's stock was up 3.05% with an elevated trading volume of 4.95 million shares.

B. Riley upgraded Redfin from neutral to buy and increased its price target from $7.50 to $13. The analyst cited improving fundamentals in Redfin's core brokerage business and expressed optimism about Redfin Next, a new program aimed at recruiting more agents by leveraging Redfin's resources and technology while allowing them to keep more of their commissions.

B. Riley also highlighted Redfin's positioning for the anticipated rebound in housing demand as interest rates are expected to fall. The firm projected that Redfin's EBITDA margin will turn positive in 2025 and continue to expand, further solidifying its bullish stance on the stock.

As of the latest data, Redfin (RDFN, Financial) is trading at $9.625. Despite the positive movement today, Redfin has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and faces significant financial challenges. The company's Altman Z-Score stands at 0.18, placing it in the distress zone and implying a possibility of bankruptcy within the next two years.

Redfin's financial health is under scrutiny due to its poor debt management, as evidenced by its debt-to-equity ratio of -82.8 and a negative equity-to-asset ratio of -0.01. Additionally, the company's revenue per share has declined over the past three years. Despite these challenges, one positive note is Redfin's Beneish M-Score of -3.2, indicating it is unlikely to be a manipulator.

From a valuation perspective, the company is currently labeled as "Significantly Overvalued" with a GF Value of $7.14. Analysts and investors can explore the detailed GF Value analysis for Redfin here.

Looking at recent stock performance metrics, Redfin's 52-week price range has fluctuated between a low of $4.26 and a high of $11.8. The company's revenue growth has faced a downturn, with a 1-year revenue growth rate of -7.4%. Additionally, Redfin's EBITDA margin is currently negative at -6.59%, further reflecting its operational challenges.

Institutional and insider activities also present a mixed picture. Over the past three months, there were 3 insider selling transactions and no insider buying. Institutional ownership stands strong at 86.14%, indicating institutional confidence in Redfin despite its financial challenges.

In summary, while Redfin (RDFN, Financial) has shown promising signs with today's stock surge and favorable analyst outlook, it faces significant financial hurdles that investors must carefully consider. As always, prudent analysis and a balanced approach are essential for making informed investment decisions.

