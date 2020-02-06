Xylem (XYL) Stock Drops Following Analyst Downgrade

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Shares of Xylem (XYL, Financial) fell nearly 5% today, dropping to $130.91. The decline follows an analyst downgrade from a buy to a hold rating, driven by concerns over earnings momentum and valuation.

An analyst at TD Cowen maintained a $138 price target but downgraded the rating on Xylem. Despite the downgrade, the water technology sector has had a good year, with companies like Badger Meter and Xylem benefiting from unexpected strength in water utility spending on technology solutions.

Xylem, trading at 40.66 times its earnings, raises questions about its future stock movement. The company shows a blend of significant strengths and some warning signs. On the positive side, Xylem demonstrates strong financial health, with a robust Altman Z-score of 4.8 and a strong Beneish M-Score of -2.48, indicating it is unlikely to be a manipulator.

However, the company has some concerns. Xylem's operating margin has been in a five-year decline, averaging -6.5% per year. Additionally, the price-to-sales ratio is close to a two-year high at 3.98, and the stock price is near a ten-year high, which may deter some investors.

Despite these issues, Xylem's predictable revenue and earnings growth and its consistent dividend growth—as evidenced by a five-year dividend growth rate of 9%—make it an attractive option for some investors. Moreover, the sector's recent strength in spending on water technology could bode well for the company's future.

According to the GF Value, Xylem is currently fairly valued. However, with its GF Value at $120.93, the stock is trading above this estimate, indicating limited upside potential in the short term. For more details on the GF Value of Xylem, visit the GF Value page.

While the recent downgrade reflects caution regarding Xylem's valuation and earnings momentum, potential investors may find a buying opportunity, especially if lower interest rates positively affect utility, residential, and commercial water spending.

```

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.