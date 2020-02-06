Xylem (XYL) Stock Drops Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Xylem (XYL, Financial) fell nearly 5% today, dropping to $130.91. The decline follows an analyst downgrade from a buy to a hold rating, driven by concerns over earnings momentum and valuation.

An analyst at TD Cowen maintained a $138 price target but downgraded the rating on Xylem. Despite the downgrade, the water technology sector has had a good year, with companies like Badger Meter and Xylem benefiting from unexpected strength in water utility spending on technology solutions.

Xylem, trading at 40.66 times its earnings, raises questions about its future stock movement. The company shows a blend of significant strengths and some warning signs. On the positive side, Xylem demonstrates strong financial health, with a robust Altman Z-score of 4.8 and a strong Beneish M-Score of -2.48, indicating it is unlikely to be a manipulator.

However, the company has some concerns. Xylem's operating margin has been in a five-year decline, averaging -6.5% per year. Additionally, the price-to-sales ratio is close to a two-year high at 3.98, and the stock price is near a ten-year high, which may deter some investors.

Despite these issues, Xylem's predictable revenue and earnings growth and its consistent dividend growth—as evidenced by a five-year dividend growth rate of 9%—make it an attractive option for some investors. Moreover, the sector's recent strength in spending on water technology could bode well for the company's future.

According to the GF Value, Xylem is currently fairly valued. However, with its GF Value at $120.93, the stock is trading above this estimate, indicating limited upside potential in the short term. For more details on the GF Value of Xylem, visit the GF Value page.

While the recent downgrade reflects caution regarding Xylem's valuation and earnings momentum, potential investors may find a buying opportunity, especially if lower interest rates positively affect utility, residential, and commercial water spending.

