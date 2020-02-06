Chou RRSP Fund's Strategic Exits and New Positions in Q2 2024: Spotlight on Bausch Health Companies Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into Chou RRSP Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest Portfolio Adjustments and Their Impact

Chou RRSP Fund (Trades, Portfolio), managed by Chou Associates Management Inc. since its inception on October 30, 1986, focuses on long-term capital growth through investments in primarily Canadian, as well as U.S. and foreign equities and debt instruments. The fund's value-oriented investment approach emphasizes detailed company analysis over market fluctuations, aiming for substantial returns by assessing financial health and growth potential. Historically, the fund has outperformed the S&P/TSX, showcasing a robust annual gain of 9.7% since inception compared to the S&P/TSX's 7.5%.

1831014421569368064.png

Summary of New Buys

Chou RRSP Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding three new stocks in the second quarter of 2024. The additions include:

  • Morguard Corp (TSX:MRC, Financial) with 5,800 shares, making up 3.62% of the portfolio and valued at C$644,790.
  • Trican Well Service Ltd (TSX:TCW, Financial) with 100,000 shares, representing 2.7% of the portfolio and valued at C$482,000.
  • Imperial Oil Ltd (TSX:IMO, Financial) with 5,000 shares, accounting for 2.62% of the portfolio and valued at C$466,400.

Key Position Increases

The fund also increased its stakes in two companies:

  • Reitmans (Canada) Ltd (TSXV:RET.A, Financial) saw an addition of 411,900 shares, bringing the total to 429,100 shares. This adjustment marks a 2,394.77% increase in share count and a 5.51% impact on the current portfolio, valued at C$1,023,400.
  • Interfor Corp (TSX:IFP, Financial) with an additional 5,500 shares, bringing the total to 67,000. This represents an 8.94% increase in share count, valued at C$1,106,840.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

During the second quarter of 2024, Chou RRSP Fund (Trades, Portfolio) exited two positions:

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSX:BHC, Financial): The fund sold all 200,000 shares, resulting in an -11.22% impact on the portfolio.
  • BlackBerry Ltd (TSX:BB, Financial): The fund liquidated all 312,900 shares, causing a -7.77% impact on the portfolio.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Chou RRSP Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 16 stocks. The top holdings included 20.41% in TWC Enterprises Ltd (TSX:TWC, Financial), 18.47% in EXCO Resources Inc (EXCE, Financial), 8.95% in Linamar Corp (TSX:LNR, Financial), 7.55% in Reitmans (Canada) Ltd (TSXV:RET, Financial), and 7.38% in Parex Resources Inc (TSX:PXT, Financial). The holdings are predominantly concentrated in six industries: Consumer Cyclical, Energy, Financial Services, Basic Materials, Real Estate, and Communication Services.

1831014496328642560.png

1831014557519343616.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.