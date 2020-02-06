TSMC Stock (TSM) Declines Amid Sector-Wide Sell-Off

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM, Financial) were falling today due to bearish momentum in the broader semiconductor sector. The stock was down 5.66%, indicating a broader market pullback.

Chip stocks, including Taiwan Semi, tend to follow the performance of Nvidia. Shares of Nvidia were tumbling today despite no major company-specific news. Investors appear to be questioning valuations in the sector after Nvidia's second-quarter report last week beat estimates, but by less than expected.

Taiwan Semi (TSM, Financial) is sensitive to broader demand for semiconductors and AI components. Any indication that demand for these new technologies might not meet expectations weighs on the stock. Additionally, tensions between Japan and China over chip export restrictions may be impacting investor sentiment. The U.S. has been pressuring Japan to restrict advanced chipmaking technology exports to China, and Beijing is threatening economic retaliation, including withholding rare earth metals needed for technology production.

Currently, Taiwan Semi's stock price stands at $161.98, reflecting a 5.66% drop. The company has a market capitalization of $840.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.97. Despite the recent downturn, TSM showcases strong fundamentals with a robust Altman Z-Score of 8.88 and a Beneish M-Score of -2.8, which indicates that the company is unlikely to be a manipulator.

Taiwan Semi boasts significant financial strength, evidenced by its comfortable interest coverage ratio of 90.07 and an expanding operating margin of 41.99%. Furthermore, its GF Value, estimated at $132.78, suggests that the stock might be modestly overvalued. For a detailed valuation analysis, you can refer to the GF Value page.

Despite the short-term volatility, TSM has shown impressive growth trajectories with a 3-year revenue growth rate of 17.3% and a 5-year cash flow growth rate of 13.2%. These metrics highlight the company's potential for long-term gains, reinforcing its position as a leader in the semiconductor industry.

```

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.