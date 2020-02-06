On August 30, 2024, Christy Ames, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA, Financial), sold 1,715 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 4,239.717 shares of Republic Bancorp Inc.

Republic Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers demand, savings, time deposits; commercial, real estate, and personal loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Over the past year, Christy Ames has sold a total of 2,715 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at Republic Bancorp Inc, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Republic Bancorp Inc were trading at $63.72 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $1.235 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.73, which is above the industry median of 10.345.

The stock's current price relative to the GF Value of $51.87 suggests that it is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation perspectives.

