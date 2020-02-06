Why Intel (INTC) Stock Is Dropping Today

Intel (INTC, Financial) stock is seeing a significant decline today, with shares down 8.34%. The decline is driven by macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, including fears of manufacturing weaknesses, an upcoming U.S. jobs report, and potential Chinese aggression toward Taiwan.

Recent U.S. economic data has shown a pullback in manufacturing in August, causing concern among investors. This has led to doubts that the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate cut will provide the expected market boost, heightening worries about a potential recession.

The U.S. Labor Department's upcoming release of August job numbers adds further uncertainty. Investors fear the data might signal an impending recession, affecting Intel's stock as well as the broader market.

Geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan remain a significant factor impacting Intel (INTC, Financial). Comments from Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te have highlighted the ongoing risk of Chinese aggression, causing anxiety among investors in the semiconductor sector.

Turning to Intel's financials and valuation metrics, the stock is currently priced at $20.202 with a market capitalization of $86,383.75 million. The company faces multiple severe warning signs, including a distressing Altman Z-score of 1.5, which suggests a possible bankruptcy within two years. Intel's financial health is further strained by its long-term debt issuance of USD 18.9 billion over the past three years and an operating income loss in 50% of the last 12 quarters.

On the brighter side, Intel has a Beneish M-Score of -2.69, indicating that the company is unlikely to be manipulating its financial statements. Additionally, there has been insider buying activity over the past three months, with 12,500 shares purchased. However, these factors are overshadowed by declining revenue per share, gross margin, and operating margin, raising concerns about the company's long-term profitability.

Intel's price-to-earnings (PE) ratio stands at a high 87.83, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to traditional metrics. The company's Graham Number is calculated at 22.47, while the GF Value suggests a possible value trap with a GF Value estimate of 30.96.

Given these mixed signals, investors should proceed with caution when considering Intel (INTC, Financial). The stock's significant decline today underscores the broader economic and geopolitical risks that the company faces.

