On August 30, 2024, W Bickham, President and Chief Operating Officer of Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 43,000 shares of Addus HomeCare Corp.

Addus HomeCare Corp provides a range of services including personal care, home health, and hospice services, primarily to older adults and younger disabled persons. The company operates across multiple states in the United States, focusing on cost-effective care that allows patients to remain in their homes.

Shares of Addus HomeCare Corp were priced at $132.18 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $2.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.81, which is above the industry median of 23.67.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Addus HomeCare Corp is estimated at $109.23 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21.

Over the past year, W Bickham has sold a total of 10,212 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for Addus HomeCare Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases, with 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

This insider activity may be of interest to investors looking to understand the sentiment of high-ranking officials within the company, especially in the context of the company's current valuation and stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
