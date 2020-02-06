On August 30, 2024, Kathleen Scarlett, Senior Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Corporate Affairs & Canada at Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial), sold 40,169 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 76,972 shares of Best Buy Co Inc.

Best Buy Co Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions. The company offers products and services to the consumers through a variety of channels, including physical stores and online platforms.

Over the past year, Kathleen Scarlett has sold a total of 45,336 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at Best Buy Co Inc, where there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Best Buy Co Inc were trading at $99.6 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $21.77 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 17.40, slightly lower than the industry median of 17.72.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Best Buy Co Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $76.44 compared to the current price of $99.6 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3.

This valuation assessment is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction trends and valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the current financial status and market position of Best Buy Co Inc.

