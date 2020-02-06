On September 3, 2024, Francois Locoh-Donou, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of F5 Inc (FFIV, Financial), sold 1,450 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at an average price of $202 per share, leading to a total sale amount of $292,900. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 122,572 shares of F5 Inc. Details of the sale can be found in the SEC Filing.

F5 Inc specializes in multi-cloud application services and security solutions. The company's offerings include cloud and data center security, application delivery and optimization, as well as related services to support its software and hardware products.

Over the past year, Francois Locoh-Donou has sold a total of 21,700 shares of F5 Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for F5 Inc shows a total of 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of F5 Inc were trading at $202 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $11.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 21.36, which is lower than the industry median of 26.23 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of F5 Inc is estimated at $173.02 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock’s valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

