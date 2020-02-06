On August 30, 2024, Lisa Wardell, Director at Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE, Financial), executed a sale of 58,416 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 105,085 shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Adtalem Global Education Inc is a provider of educational services. The company offers programs in medical and healthcare, financial services, and business and law, among other fields. These programs are designed to help students to achieve their career goals and meet the needs of the global workforce.

Over the past year, Lisa Wardell has sold a total of 481,337 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc were trading at $75.63 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.77 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 21.52, which is above the industry median of 17.655.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.34, based on a GF Value of $56.42. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

