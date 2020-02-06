On August 30, 2024, Stephen Kramer, CEO & President of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM, Financial), sold 9,830 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 115,423 shares of the company.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc operates in the education and care sector, providing services that include child care, early education, and other services designed to help employers and families better address the challenges of work and family life. The company's innovative solutions and programs aim to nurture and enrich the lives of children and their families, while providing vital support to employers.

Over the past year, Stephen Kramer has sold a total of 21,080 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc were trading at $140.07 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $8.09 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 80.11, significantly higher than both the industry median of 16.67 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $113.45, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23. This suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation. The ongoing insider selling trend, coupled with the current valuation metrics, could provide insights into the stock's future movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.