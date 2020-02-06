On August 30, 2024, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of Federal Signal Corp (FSS, Financial) at a price of $92.99 per share, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 57,417 shares of the company.

Federal Signal Corp, a leader in environmental and safety solutions, provides products and services to municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. The company's offerings include street sweepers, vacuum loader trucks, and safety and security systems that are essential for maintaining public safety and efficiency in infrastructure.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Federal Signal Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 2 insider sales and 0 insider buys. This recent transaction by Director Brenda Reichelderfer marks a continuation of this trend.

The shares of Federal Signal Corp were trading at $92.99 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.422 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.95, which is above both the industry median of 22.03 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Federal Signal Corp's stock is estimated at $67.22, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.38.

This valuation assessment is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sale by Director Brenda Reichelderfer provides investors with information on insider sentiment and may influence market perceptions of Federal Signal Corp's valuation and future prospects.

