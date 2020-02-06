On August 30, 2024, Matthew Cox, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), sold 7,500 shares of the company at a price of $137.17 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of $1,028,775. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 215,397 shares of Matson Inc.

Matson Inc is a transportation and logistics company operating in the Pacific, providing services including ocean shipping, trucking, and logistics. The company plays a crucial role in transporting goods between the continental U.S. and locations such as Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as other islands in the Pacific.

Over the past year, Matthew Cox has sold a total of 32,705 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Matson Inc were trading at $137.17 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.52 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.13, slightly below the industry median of 14.165 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Matson Inc is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.51. The GF Value of $91.10 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year could suggest various strategic financial management motives by the insiders, particularly in light of the company's current valuation status.

