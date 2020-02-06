On September 3, 2024, Auvil Paul R. III, Director at Elastic NV (ESTC, Financial), purchased 20,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 22,627 shares.

Elastic NV is a company that specializes in search and data analysis software for various types of data, including structured and unstructured data. The company's products are designed to help users find actionable insights from their data more efficiently.

The shares were bought at a price of $74.25 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,485,000. Following this transaction, Elastic NV's market cap stands at $7.526 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Elastic NV is currently 133.18, which is above the industry median of 26.23. The company's stock is trading below its GF Value of $108.00, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69, indicating that it is significantly undervalued.

Over the past year, there has been a notable trend in insider transactions at Elastic NV. There has been only 1 insider buy and 32 insider sells. The recent purchase by the insider might signal a positive outlook on the stock's valuation.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider buy could be a key indicator for investors when considering the company's current stock price in relation to its valuation metrics.

