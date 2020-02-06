On August 30, 2024, James Swift, CEO of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD, Financial), executed a sale of 11,100 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Post-transaction, the insider owns 170,001 shares of the company.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc specializes in providing hospital-based maternal-fetal, newborn, and pediatric subspecialty care. The company offers its services across various states, focusing on improving clinical outcomes for mothers, babies, and children.

Over the past year, James Swift has sold a total of 16,864 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend seen within the company, where there have been five insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc were trading at $10.79 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of $915.331 million.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, contribute to the GF Value of $15.58. With the current price of $10.79, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69, indicating it is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice.

This insider sale might draw attention from investors, considering the insider's significant remaining stake and the current market valuation of the company.

