Sep 03, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

David Layton - Partners Group AG - Chief Executive Officer, Partner



All right. Welcome, everyone. It's a pleasure to have you at our interim results call for 2024. My name is Dave Layton. I'm the CEO of the firm. I'm joined today by Juri, our President; Joris, our CFO; and Philip, the Head of Business Development.



I'll kick off on slide 2. I do believe that our platform delivered solid operational and financial results in the first half of this year. Fundraising for the first half of the year was up 39% from the same period in 2023, $11 billion. And yet, the first half of the year feels already far in the rearview mirror.



As we sit here today in September, we do believe that we're on track to deliver within the range that we've outlined, probably, at a pace towards middle of that range as we sit here today. We have a variety of new types of solutions that we're offering for our clients.



I really do believe that this bespoke solutions positioning that we have really been developing over the last number of years benefits us significantly in the current market environment. We