On September 3, 2024, Leslie Rainbolt, Director and 10% Owner of BancFirst Corp (BANF, Financial), executed a sale of 1,414 shares of the company at a price of $105.58 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company.

BancFirst Corp (BANF, Financial) is a financial holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City. The company provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses.

Over the past year, Leslie Rainbolt has sold a total of 19,791 shares of BancFirst Corp and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for BancFirst Corp shows a pattern of more sales than buys among insiders, with 33 insider sells and 5 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of BancFirst Corp were trading at $105.58 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.45 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.42, which is above both the industry median of 10.345 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, BancFirst Corp has a GF Value of $94.32. With the current price of $105.58, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that it is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sell might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock’s current valuation metrics.

