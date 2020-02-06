Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thaddeus Weed sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial) on September 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 90,900 shares of the company.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc specializes in providing high-speed Internet access and Internet Protocol communications services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Over the past year, Thaddeus Weed has sold a total of 21,750 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 41 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were trading at $69.68 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.38 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 75.90, which is above the industry median of 16.15.

The GF Value of the stock is $105.72, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status according to GuruFocus metrics.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors trying to understand the latest trends and valuations of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.