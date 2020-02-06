On September 3, 2024, Fady Malik, Executive Vice President of Research & Development at Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK, Financial), sold 7,384 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 122,920 shares of Cytokinetics Inc.

Cytokinetics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for diseases characterized by impaired muscle function. The company is committed to innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology, aiming to enhance the lives of patients with debilitating diseases.

Over the past year, Fady Malik has sold a total of 155,607 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Cytokinetics Inc, where there have been 47 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Cytokinetics Inc were priced at $57.01, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.41 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Cytokinetics Inc is $2.19 per share, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 26.03. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Cytokinetics Inc.

