Amie O'Toole, the Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), executed a sale of 682 shares of the company on September 3, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,321 shares of the company.

Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, operates as a technology company globally. The company's main business areas include Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets. Google Services encompasses products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. Google Cloud provides infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers.

Over the past year, Amie O'Toole has sold a total of 2,046 shares and has not purchased any shares of Alphabet Inc. The company has seen a total of 13 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Alphabet Inc were priced at $160.44, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $1,944.28 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 22.58, which is above the industry median of 20.63.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Alphabet Inc is estimated at $158.62 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market conditions and company performance.

