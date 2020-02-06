On September 3, 2024, Jay Snowden, President and Chief Executive Officer of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN, Financial), purchased 54,200 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 853,045 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc.

PENN Entertainment Inc operates as an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company's portfolio includes several properties across various states in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, purchasing a total of 54,200 shares and selling 172,930 shares. The recent acquisition by the insider reflects a continued interest in holding a significant stake in the company.

The insider transaction history for PENN Entertainment Inc shows a pattern of more insider buys than sells over the past year, with 6 insider buys and 2 insider sells recorded.

Shares of PENN Entertainment Inc were trading at $18.44 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $2.78 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of PENN Entertainment Inc is estimated at $34.71 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider buying activity might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

