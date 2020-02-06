On September 3, 2024, Kathleen Gilmartin, a Director at US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH, Financial), purchased 2,000 shares of the company, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 18,904 shares of the company.

US Physical Therapy Inc operates outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics that offer pre- and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Over the past year, Kathleen Gilmartin has increased her holdings in the company by purchasing a total of 3,000 shares. There have been 2 insider buys and 15 insider sells in the company over the same period.

Shares of US Physical Therapy Inc were priced at $86.09 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $1.296 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 47.24, indicating a premium compared to the industry median of 23.67.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of US Physical Therapy Inc is estimated at $101.52 per share, making the stock Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, considering the insider's increasing stake in the company.

