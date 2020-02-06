Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.32 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $2.90 Billion Falls Short

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on September 4, 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $2.90 billion, fell short of estimates of $2.95 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.32, below the analyst estimate of $0.35.
  • Operating Income: $237 million; adjusted operating income of $267 million.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $218 million.
  • Net Sales: Retail down 7%, Foodservice up 7%, International down 2%.
  • Segment Profit: Retail down 15%, Foodservice down 3%, International up 78%.
  • Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook: Updated net sales range to $11.8 billion to $12.1 billion; adjusted diluted net earnings per share range narrowed to $1.57 to $1.63.
Article's Main Image

The main body of the article starts here...

Company Overview

Historically meat-focused, Hormel Foods broadened its lineup to include other protein offerings and become a branded food company. The firm sells its wares through multiple channels, including US retail (64% of fiscal 2023 sales), US food service (30%), and international (6%). By product, 70% of fiscal 2023 sales were from perishable food and 30% from shelf-stable. Major brands include Hormel, Spam, Jennie-O, Columbus, Applegate, Planters, and Skippy. Many of these hold the number one or two market share in their respective categories.

Performance and Challenges

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial) reported a mixed performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The company achieved a diluted net earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.35. However, net sales fell short of expectations, coming in at $2.90 billion compared to the estimated $2.95 billion. The company faced challenges such as lower-than-expected commodity markets, production disruptions at its Suffolk, Virginia, facility, and declines in its contract manufacturing business.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial) delivered several financial achievements. The company reported an operating income of $237 million and an adjusted operating income of $267 million. The operating margin stood at 8.2%, with an adjusted operating margin of 9.2%. Cash flow from operations was $218 million, highlighting the company's strong cash generation capabilities.

1831278806531469312.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % Change
Volume (lbs.) 1.02 billion 1.09 billion -6.9%
Net Sales $2.90 billion $2.96 billion -2.2%
Operating Income $237 million $217 million 9.2%
Net Earnings $177 million $163 million 8.6%

Segment Performance

The performance across different segments was varied:

  • Retail: Volume down 9%, net sales down 7%, segment profit down 15%.
  • Foodservice: Volume up 2%, net sales up 7%, segment profit down 3%.
  • International: Volume down 13%, net sales down 2%, segment profit up 78%.

Executive Commentary

"We delivered solid third-quarter results and another quarter of better-than-expected earnings," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president, and chief executive officer. "Many of our key retail brands are growing, outperforming their categories and, most importantly, resonating with our customers and consumers."

Analysis

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial) demonstrated resilience in the face of several operational challenges. The company's ability to exceed EPS expectations while managing production disruptions and lower commodity markets is commendable. However, the decline in net sales and volume across several segments indicates areas that require strategic focus and improvement.

Overall, Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial) remains a strong player in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, with a diversified portfolio and a robust cash flow position. The company's ongoing initiatives to transform and modernize its operations are expected to yield long-term benefits, positioning it well for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hormel Foods Corp for further details.

