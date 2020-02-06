Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Q2 Earnings: EPS of $4.37 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $3.47 Billion

Strong Performance Driven by Comparable Sales Growth and Margin Expansion

Summary
  • Net Sales: $3.47 billion, up 7.8% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $3.44 billion.
  • Comparable Sales Growth: 4.5%, a significant increase from the previous year's 2.0% growth.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $4.37, a 55% increase compared to the prior year's $2.82.
  • Net Income: $362 million, up 48% from $244 million in the same quarter last year.
  • EBT Margin: Achieved a double-digit EBT margin of 13.9%, up from 10.1% in the previous year.
  • Full Year 2024 Guidance: Raised EPS guidance to a range of $13.55 to $13.90, up from the previous range of $13.35 to $13.75.
  • Store Expansion: Operated 108 Golf Galaxy stores, 8 Public Lands stores, and 20 Going Going Gone! stores as of August 3, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On September 4, 2024, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended August 3, 2024. The company, a leading retailer of athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment, reported robust financial results, surpassing analyst estimates and raising its full-year guidance.

Company Overview

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial) operates approximately 725 stores under its namesake brand, including outlet stores and House of Sport, and about 130 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy and Public Lands nameplates. The company offers a mix of private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's Sporting Goods continues to be a significant player in the retail sector.

Q2 Financial Highlights

For the second quarter, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial) reported net sales of $3.47 billion, a 7.8% increase compared to the prior year, including a $95 million benefit from a calendar shift. The company delivered earnings per diluted share of $4.37, up 55% from $2.82 in the same period last year. These results exceeded analyst estimates of $3.83 earnings per share and $3.44 billion in revenue.

1831293979661070336.png

Performance and Challenges

The company's performance was bolstered by a 4.5% growth in comparable sales, driven by increases in both average ticket and transactions. This growth, coupled with gross margin expansion and SG&A leverage, resulted in a double-digit earnings before taxes (EBT) margin of 13.9%. However, the company faces challenges such as macroeconomic conditions, inflation, and changes in consumer discretionary spending, which could impact future performance.

Financial Achievements

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones in Q2, including a 48% increase in income before income taxes to $482 million and a 48% rise in net income to $362 million. The effective tax rate slightly decreased to 24.9% from 25.0% in the prior year.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $3.47 billion $3.22 billion 7.8%
Comparable Sales 4.5% 2.0% -
Income Before Taxes $482 million $326 million 48%
Net Income $362 million $244 million 48%
Earnings Per Diluted Share $4.37 $2.82 55%

Key Metrics and Analysis

Key metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement highlight the company's strong financial health. The company reported no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and repurchased 0.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $204.40 per share, totaling $163.6 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

"Our strong second quarter demonstrated the continued success of our long-term strategies and how DICK'S is truly differentiated within the industry. We are very enthusiastic about the significant growth opportunities ahead of us, including House of Sport and the repositioning of our portfolio. The future of our business is very bright, and I'd like to thank all our teammates for their strong execution in Q2 and for their dedication to DICK'S Sporting Goods." - Ed Stack, Executive Chairman

Full-Year Outlook

Based on the strong Q2 performance, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS, Financial) raised its full-year 2024 guidance. The company now expects comparable sales growth in the range of 2.5% to 3.5%, up from the previous range of 2.0% to 3.0%. Additionally, the full-year earnings per diluted share guidance has been raised to a range of $13.55 to $13.90, up from $13.35 to $13.75 previously.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dick's Sporting Goods Inc for further details.

