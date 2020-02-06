REV Group Inc. Q3 Earnings: EPS of $0.35 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $579.4 Million Misses Expectations

Third Quarter Performance and Updated Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $579.4 million, fell short of estimates of $618.69 million and down from $680.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net Income: $18.0 million, up from $14.9 million in the prior year quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $0.25 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $45.2 million, up from $39.4 million in the prior year quarter, excluding the impact of the Collins divestiture, Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.7%.
  • Specialty Vehicles Segment: Net sales of $432.1 million, a decrease of 7.3% from the prior year quarter, but Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.4% to $44.3 million.
  • Recreational Vehicles Segment: Net sales of $147.4 million, a decrease of 31.3% from the prior year quarter, with Adjusted EBITDA down 48.9% to $9.4 million.
  • Updated Fiscal 2024 Outlook: Net sales expected to be between $2.35 billion and $2.45 billion, with net income ranging from $226.0 million to $240.0 million.
Article's Main Image

On September 4, 2024, REV Group Inc (REVG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its third-quarter financial results and updated fiscal 2024 outlook. REV Group Inc is a United States-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation, with a majority of its revenue derived from the Fire and Emergency segment.

1831294000682921984.png

Performance Overview

For the third quarter of 2024, REV Group Inc reported net sales of $579.4 million, a decrease from $680.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline was primarily due to the divestiture of Collins Bus Corporation, which contributed $45.9 million to net sales in the prior year. Excluding the impact of this divestiture, net sales decreased by 8.6%, largely driven by lower sales in the Recreational Vehicles segment.

Despite the decline in net sales, the company reported a net income of $18.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $14.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income for the third quarter was $24.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, up from $20.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the previous year.

Segment Highlights

Specialty Vehicles Segment: Net sales for the Specialty Vehicles segment were $432.1 million, a decrease of 7.3% from $466.2 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of the Collins divestiture, net sales increased by 2.8%, driven by price realization and increased shipments of fire apparatus, ambulance units, and municipal transit buses. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $44.3 million, a significant increase from $29.7 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting improved profitability.

Recreational Vehicles Segment: The Recreational Vehicles segment saw a substantial decline in net sales, reporting $147.4 million, down 31.3% from $214.5 million in the prior year quarter. This decrease was attributed to lower unit shipments and increased discounting. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $9.4 million, down from $18.4 million in the previous year, impacted by inflationary pressures and lower sales volume.

Financial Metrics and Achievements

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $45.2 million, compared to $39.4 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of the Collins divestiture, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 14.7%, primarily due to higher contributions from the Specialty Vehicles segment.

Net debt as of July 31, 2024, was $164.5 million, with $50.5 million in cash on hand. The company had $261.8 million available under its ABL revolving credit facility. Trade working capital increased slightly to $322.7 million from $318.5 million as of October 31, 2023.

Updated Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Metric Updated Guidance (Low) Updated Guidance (High) Prior Guidance (Low) Prior Guidance (High)
Net Sales $2,350 million $2,450 million $2,400 million $2,500 million
Net Income $226 million $240 million $230 million $245 million
Adjusted EBITDA $155 million $165 million $151 million $165 million
Adjusted Net Income $76 million $89 million $76 million $90 million
Adjusted Free Cash Flow $61 million $72 million $61 million $72 million

Commentary and Analysis

“We are pleased with the results of the Specialty Vehicles segment, which delivered double digit Adjusted EBITDA margin performance in the third quarter,” said REV Group Inc. President and CEO, Mark Skonieczny. “Profitability benefited from another quarter of sequential and year-over-year improvements within the fire and ambulance businesses. The continued momentum demonstrated by these businesses positions us well for the future. Within the Recreational Vehicles segment, market conditions remain challenged, however, we continue to be proactive in managing our cost structure to align with end market demand and deliver operating margins in line with our expectations.”

Overall, while REV Group Inc faced challenges in the Recreational Vehicles segment, the company's strong performance in the Specialty Vehicles segment and improved profitability metrics highlight its resilience and strategic focus. The updated fiscal 2024 outlook reflects a balanced approach to navigating market conditions and capitalizing on growth opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from REV Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.