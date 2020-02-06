Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY, Financial) is set to release its Q1 2025 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q1 2025 revenue is $4.20 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $4.58 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $15.89 billion and the earnings are expected to be $13.97 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) for the full year 2025 have increased from $15.51 billion to $15.89 billion, and for 2026, from $16.41 billion to $17.15 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2025 have declined from $14.19 per share to $13.97 per share, while for 2026, they have remained flat at $15.82 per share.

Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Casey's General Stores Inc's (CASY) actual revenue was $3.60 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $3.48 billion by 3.48%. Casey's General Stores Inc's (CASY) actual earnings were $2.34 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.72 per share by 36.36%. After releasing the results, Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) was up by 16.72% in one day.

Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 10 analysts, the average target price for Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) is $413.48 with a high estimate of $450 and a low estimate of $335. The average target implies an upside of 16.58% from the current price of $354.68.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY, Financial) in one year is $285.11, suggesting a downside of -19.61% from the current price of $354.68.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 13 brokerage firms, Casey's General Stores Inc's (CASY, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.0, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies a strong buy, and 5 denotes a sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.