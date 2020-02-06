Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q4 2024 revenue is $283.89 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.16 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $972.84 million and the earnings are expected to be $-0.13 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) for the full year 2024 have increased from $967.85 million to $972.84 million. For 2025, the revenue estimates have risen from $1.09 billion to $1.09 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have also seen an improvement, moving from $-0.17 per share to $-0.13 per share. For 2025, earnings estimates have increased from $0.24 per share to $0.28 per share.

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-04-30, Guidewire Software Inc's (GWRE) actual revenue was $240.68 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $231.27 million by 4.07%. Guidewire Software Inc's (GWRE) actual earnings were $-0.07 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $-0.20 per share by 65%. After releasing the results, Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) was up by 17.96% in one day.

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 12 analysts, the average target price for Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) is $151 with a high estimate of $175 and a low estimate of $95. The average target implies an upside of 3.33% from the current price of $146.14.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial) in one year is $119.10, suggesting a downside of -18.5% from the current price of $146.14.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 15 brokerage firms, Guidewire Software Inc's (GWRE, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.9, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

