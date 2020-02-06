DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $727.36 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.17 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $2.93 billion and the earnings are expected to be $0.69 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for DocuSign Inc (DOCU) for the full year 2025 have increased from $2.93 billion to $2.93 billion, and declined from $3.11 billion to $3.11 billion for 2026. Earnings estimates for the full year 2025 have declined from $0.77 per share to $0.69 per share, and from $1.09 per share to $1.05 per share for 2026.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, DocuSign Inc's (DOCU) actual revenue was $709.64 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $707.13 million by 0.35%. DocuSign Inc's (DOCU) actual earnings were $0.16 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.14 per share by 15.11%. After releasing the results, DocuSign Inc (DOCU) was down by -4.67% in one day.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 16 analysts, the average target price for DocuSign Inc (DOCU) is $62.56 with a high estimate of $86 and a low estimate of $48. The average target implies an upside of 8.06% from the current price of $57.89.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial) in one year is $67.65, suggesting an upside of 16.86% from the current price of $57.89.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 23 brokerage firms, DocuSign Inc's (DOCU, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.8, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies a strong buy, and 5 denotes a sell.

