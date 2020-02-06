Earnings To Watch: The Toro Co (TTC) Reports Q3 2024 Result

The Toro Co (TTC, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $1.26 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.22 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $4.72 billion and the earnings are expected to be $4.30 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

The Toro Co (TTC, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for The Toro Co (TTC) for the full year 2024 have increased from $4.64 billion to $4.72 billion, and for 2025, from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. During the same period, earnings estimates have risen from $4.26 per share to $4.30 per share for 2024, and from $4.72 per share to $4.77 per share for 2025.

The Toro Co (TTC, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, The Toro Co's (TTC) actual revenue was $1.35 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $1.34 billion by 0.41%. The Toro Co's (TTC) actual earnings were $1.38 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.29 per share by 6.73%. After releasing the results, The Toro Co (TTC) was up by 14.4% in one day.

The Toro Co (TTC, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 7 analysts, the average target price for The Toro Co (TTC) is $102.14 with a high estimate of $111 and a low estimate of $94. The average target implies an upside of 11.44% from the current price of $91.66.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for The Toro Co (TTC, Financial) in one year is $107.44, suggesting an upside of 17.22% from the current price of $91.66.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 8 brokerage firms, The Toro Co's (TTC, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.6, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

