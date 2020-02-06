Earnings To Watch: Korn Ferry (KFY) Reports Q1 2025 Result

Korn Ferry (KFY, Financial) is set to release its Q1 2025 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q1 2025 revenue is $663.94 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.11 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $2.74 billion and the earnings are expected to be $4.72 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Korn Ferry (KFY, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Korn Ferry (KFY) for the full year 2025 have declined from $2.84 billion to $2.74 billion, and for 2026 from $3.04 billion to $2.91 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2025 have increased from $4.62 per share to $4.72 per share, and for 2026 from $5.20 per share to $5.25 per share.

Korn Ferry (KFY, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Korn Ferry's (KFY) actual revenue was $690.80 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $689.92 million by 0.13%. Korn Ferry's (KFY) actual earnings were $1.24 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.125 per share by 10.22%. After releasing the results, Korn Ferry (KFY) was up by 10.82% in one day.

Korn Ferry (KFY, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 4 analysts, the average target price for Korn Ferry (KFY) is $77 with a high estimate of $79 and a low estimate of $72. The average target implies an upside of 8.1% from the current price of $71.23.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Korn Ferry (KFY, Financial) in one year is $60.08, suggesting a downside of -15.65% from the current price of $71.23.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 5 brokerage firms, Korn Ferry's (KFY, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.8, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

