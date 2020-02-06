John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY, Financial) is set to release its Q1 2025 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q1 2025 revenue is $387.40 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.37 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $1.67 billion and the earnings are expected to be $2.65 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page

John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY) for the full year 2025 have increased from $1.652 billion to $1.67 billion, and for 2026 from $1.683 billion to $1.705 billion. Earnings estimates have also seen an uptick, with projections for 2025 rising from $2.33 per share to $2.65 per share, and for 2026 from $2.63 per share to $2.96 per share.

John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, John Wiley & Sons Inc's (WLY) actual revenue was $468.46 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $438.70 million by 6.78%. John Wiley & Sons Inc's (WLY) actual earnings were $0.46 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.62 per share by -25.81%. After releasing the results, John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY) was up by 12.12% in one day.

John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 1 analyst, the average target price for John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY) is $53 with a high estimate of $53 and a low estimate of $53. The average target implies an upside of 11.46% from the current price of $47.55.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for John Wiley & Sons Inc (WLY, Financial) in one year is $36.32, suggesting a downside of -23.62% from the current price of $47.55.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 1 brokerage firm, John Wiley & Sons Inc's (WLY, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.0, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

