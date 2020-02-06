Quanex Building Products Corp (NX, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $278.46 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.73 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $1.07 billion and the earnings are expected to be $2.17 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Quanex Building Products Corp (NX, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Quanex Building Products Corp (NX) have been revised downwards from $1.09 billion to $1.07 billion for the full year 2024, and from $1.34 billion to $1.11 billion for 2025. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have decreased from $2.31 per share to $2.17 per share, while estimates for 2025 have remained stable at $2.34 per share.

Quanex Building Products Corp (NX, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Quanex Building Products Corp's (NX) actual revenue was $266.20 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $262.95 million by 1.24%. Quanex Building Products Corp's (NX) actual earnings were $0.46 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.495 per share by -7.07%. After releasing the results, Quanex Building Products Corp (NX) was up by 3.97% in one day.

Quanex Building Products Corp (NX, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 4 analysts, the average target price for Quanex Building Products Corp (NX) is $39.25 with a high estimate of $42 and a low estimate of $35. The average target implies an upside of 53.08% from the current price of $25.64.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Quanex Building Products Corp (NX, Financial) in one year is $24.16, suggesting a downside of -5.77% from the current price of $25.64.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 2 brokerage firms, Quanex Building Products Corp's (NX, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.5, indicating a "Buy" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.