What To Expect From Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) Q2 2024 Earnings

Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $330.05 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.84 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $1.24 billion and the earnings are expected to be $2.69 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL, Financial) Estimates Trends

Revenue estimates for Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) have remained steady at $1.24 billion for the full year 2024 and have increased slightly from $1.31 billion to $1.31 billion for 2025 over the past 90 days. Earnings estimates for Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) have remained constant at $2.69 per share for the full year 2024 and at $3.09 per share for 2025 over the same period.

Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Shoe Carnival Inc's (SCVL) actual revenue was $300.37 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $294.54 million by 1.98%. Shoe Carnival Inc's (SCVL) actual earnings were $0.63 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.60 per share by 5.88%. After releasing the results, Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) remained flat in one day.

Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 2 analysts, the average target price for Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) is $50.50 with a high estimate of $51 and a low estimate of $50. The average target implies an upside of 32.55% from the current price of $38.10.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL, Financial) in one year is $28.34, suggesting a downside of -25.62% from the current price of $38.10.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 3 brokerage firms, Shoe Carnival Inc's (SCVL, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.3, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.