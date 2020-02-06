Planet Labs PBC (PL, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $61.82 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$0.11 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $254.64 million and the earnings are expected to be -$0.40 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Planet Labs PBC (PL, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Planet Labs PBC (PL) have seen a downward revision from $255.68 million to $254.64 million for the full year 2025, and from $304.41 million to $299.86 million for 2026. Similarly, earnings estimates have been adjusted from -$0.36 per share to -$0.40 per share for the full year 2025, and from -$0.20 per share to -$0.32 per share for 2026.

Planet Labs PBC (PL, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Planet Labs PBC's (PL) actual revenue was $60.44 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $60.04 million by 0.67%. Planet Labs PBC's (PL) actual earnings were -$0.10 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.11 per share by 5.56%. After releasing the results, Planet Labs PBC (PL) was up by 10.99% in one day.

Planet Labs PBC (PL, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 10 analysts, the average target price for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is $4.31 with a high estimate of $7 and a low estimate of $2. The average target implies an upside of 75.71% from the current price of $2.45.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Planet Labs PBC (PL, Financial) in one year is $3.18, suggesting an upside of 29.8% from the current price of $2.45.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 10 brokerage firms, Planet Labs PBC's (PL, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.0, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

