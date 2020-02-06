Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $201.97 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$0.25 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $879.87 million and the earnings are expected to be -$0.05 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) for the full year 2024 have increased from $871.80 million to $879.87 million. For 2025, revenue estimates have risen from $900.47 million to $907.80 million. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have improved from -$0.22 per share to -$0.05 per share, and for 2025, estimates have increased from $0.53 per share to $0.72 per share.

Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-04-30, Zumiez Inc's (ZUMZ) actual revenue was $177.39 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $171.47 million by 3.45%. Zumiez Inc's (ZUMZ) actual earnings were -$0.86 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of -$1.14 per share by 24.43%. After releasing the results, Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) was flat in one day.

Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 2 analysts, the average target price for Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) is $19.50 with a high estimate of $20 and a low estimate of $19. The average target implies a downside of -28.07% from the current price of $27.11.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ, Financial) in one year is $21.29, suggesting a downside of -21.47% from the current price of $27.11.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 4 brokerage firms, Zumiez Inc's (ZUMZ, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 3.0, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

