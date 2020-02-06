Movado Group Inc (MOV, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $150.50 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.19 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $701.50 million and the earnings are expected to be $1.26 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Movado Group Inc (MOV, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue and earnings estimates for Movado Group Inc (MOV) have remained stable. For the full year 2025, both revenue and earnings estimates have remained unchanged at $701.50 million and $1.26 per share, respectively. For 2026, the estimates are also stable with revenue projected at $737 million and earnings at $2.71 per share.

Movado Group Inc (MOV, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Movado Group Inc's (MOV) actual revenue was $136.67 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $145.20 million by -5.88%. Movado Group Inc's (MOV) actual earnings were $0.13 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.12 per share by 8.33%. After releasing the results, Movado Group Inc (MOV) was down by -1.79% in one day.

Movado Group Inc (MOV, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 1 analyst, the average target price for Movado Group Inc (MOV) is $41 with a high estimate of $41 and a low estimate of $41. The average target implies an upside of 77.11% from the current price of $23.15.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Movado Group Inc (MOV, Financial) in one year is $31.78, suggesting an upside of 37.28% from the current price of $23.15.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 1 brokerage firm, Movado Group Inc's (MOV, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.0, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.