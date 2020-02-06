FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $22.62 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$0.07 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $103.75 million and the earnings are expected to be -$0.27 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, the revenue estimates for FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) for the full year 2024 have decreased from $107.28 million to $103.75 million. Conversely, the estimates for 2025 have increased from $197.55 million to $212.91 million. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have been revised downwards from -$0.26 per share to -$0.27 per share, while the 2025 estimates have improved from -$0.23 per share to -$0.22 per share.

FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-04-30, FuelCell Energy Inc's (FCEL) actual revenue was $22.42 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $21.35 million by 5.01%. FuelCell Energy Inc's (FCEL) actual earnings were -$0.07 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.076 per share by 7.89%. After releasing the results, FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) was up by 12.64% in one day.

FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 6 analysts, the average target price for FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) is $1.27 with a high estimate of $2 and a low estimate of $0.50. The average target implies an upside of 231.76% from the current price of $0.38.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL, Financial) in one year is $4.77, suggesting an upside of 1147.71% from the current price of $0.3823.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 8 brokerage firms, FuelCell Energy Inc's (FCEL, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 3.3, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.