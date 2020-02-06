Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Sep 5, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $39.90 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.35 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $165.65 million and the earnings are expected to be $1.39 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE) for the full year 2025 have increased from $144.60 million to $165.65 million and for 2026 from $157.35 million to $187.45 million. During the same period, earnings estimates for the full year 2025 have declined from $1.75 per share to $1.39 per share, while estimates for 2026 have slightly increased from $1.97 per share to $1.98 per share.

Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Lakeland Industries Inc's (LAKE) actual revenue was $36.31 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $32.45 million by 11.89%. Lakeland Industries Inc's (LAKE) actual earnings were $0.22 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.38 per share by -42.11%. After releasing the results, Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE) was down by -0.48% in one day.

Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 2 analysts, the average target price for Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE) is $27 with a high estimate of $27 and a low estimate of $27. The average target implies an upside of 13.54% from the current price of $23.78.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE, Financial) in one year is $25.43, suggesting an upside of 6.94% from the current price of $23.78.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 2 brokerage firms, Lakeland Industries Inc's (LAKE, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.0, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

